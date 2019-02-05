‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Debuts in Des Moines Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Tony Award-winning musical will make its Midwest debut at the Des Moines Civic Center Tuesday night.

"Dear Evan Hansen" won the 2017 Tony Award for best musical. The main character copes with severe social anxiety and ends up fabricating a relationship with a fellow student who took his own life.

One of the show's biggest songs is "You Will Be Found." Based on that line, the touring cast creates a mosaic for each city with photos of local people.

“That is kind of the theme of this mosaic, is to have a very unique experience in each of the cities, so there are literally hundreds if not thousands of photos that will be seen in our lobby and on a poster that was created especially for Des Moines,” said Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts.

"Dear Evan Hansen" runs at the Civic Center starting Tuesday through Feb. 10.