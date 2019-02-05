× Governor Looking Into Whether State Can Force Fired Agency Head To Pay $4.15 Million Settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she is checking to see whether the state can try to force Dave Jamison, the fired former executive director of the Iowa Finance Authority, to pay the $4.15 million settlement to his two alleged victims.

"We're consulting with the attorney general's office to conclude what our state's options are once the settlements are finalized," Reynolds said.

Monday, the State Appeal Board voted two-to-one to approve the settlement to two IFA employees who detailed numerous instances where they say Jamison sexually harassed them.

State Auditor Rob Sand voted against the settlement, saying that he wanted the agreement to include the stipulation that the state would try to make Jamison pay the settlement, instead of taxpayers.