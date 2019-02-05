× Hinterland 2019 Expands to Three Days as Lineup is Announced

SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — Hinterland Music Festival will expand to a third day in 2019. On Tuesday the lineup for all three days of the festival was released.

Friday, August 2

Hozier

Kacey Musgraves

Hippo Campus

Jade Bird

Keuning

Saturday, August 3

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

The Wood Brothers

Colter Wall

The Dead South

Ron Gallo

John Moreland

The Maytags

Adam Bruce

Sunday, August 4