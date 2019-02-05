Hinterland 2019 Expands to Three Days as Lineup is Announced
SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — Hinterland Music Festival will expand to a third day in 2019. On Tuesday the lineup for all three days of the festival was released.
Friday, August 2
- Hozier
- Kacey Musgraves
- Hippo Campus
- Jade Bird
- Keuning
Saturday, August 3
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- St. Paul and The Broken Bones
- The Wood Brothers
- Colter Wall
- The Dead South
- Ron Gallo
- John Moreland
- The Maytags
- Adam Bruce
Sunday, August 4
- Brandi Carlile
- Maggie Rogers
- Dawes
- Brent Cobb
- The War and Treaty
- Ruston Kelly
- The Nude Party
- Elizabeth Moen