Hinterland 2019 Expands to Three Days as Lineup is Announced

SAINT CHARLES, Iowa  —  Hinterland Music Festival will expand to a third day in 2019.  On Tuesday the lineup for all three days of the festival was released.

Friday, August 2

  • Hozier
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Hippo Campus
  • Jade Bird
  • Keuning

Saturday, August 3

  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
  • St. Paul and The Broken Bones
  • The Wood Brothers
  • Colter Wall
  • The Dead South
  • Ron Gallo
  • John Moreland
  • The Maytags
  • Adam Bruce

Sunday, August 4

  • Brandi Carlile
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Dawes
  • Brent Cobb
  • The War and Treaty
  • Ruston Kelly
  • The Nude Party
  • Elizabeth Moen