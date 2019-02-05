Iowa DOT Prepping for Icy Roads on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa DOT drivers are getting an early start for Wednesday’s predicted weather.

“Trucks are out monitoring the conditions, treating any known trouble spots, bridge decks, intersections, those types of things,” said Winter Weather Administrator Craig Bargfrede.

Most preparations will be done closer to the ice event which is predicted to hit in the evening hours.

“It changes the game if we get rain ahead of ice because rain naturally washes the material off the road and doesn't give us an opportunity to allow that material to do what they need to do,” said Bargfrede.

In some spots, there could be up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. What complicates things is the fact the weather is supposed to hit right around the evening commute.

“Please just be patient with us. The staff is out doing the best job possible to try to get the conditions to as near normal as possible, so people need to reduce their speed and increase the distance they're traveling behind our trucks,” said Bargfrede.

While the ice forms on the road, it will also form on cars not lucky enough to be in a garage. To keep your car out of Wilson's Body Shop garage in Ames, follow their de-icing advice because they have seen it all.

“Throwing the hot water on the windshield is probably the dumbest thing. That’s how you crack a windshield. Windshields don’t like instant temperature change,” said Assistant Manager Josh Hetrick.

Hetrick says you can use store bought de-icing spray and a plastic scraper. One with a metal edge also poses a risk to damage the windshield.

“If you get close to the edge of a window with a metal one you're going to crack a window. The edge is actually the weakest part of a windshield, so if you start getting into this edge and cracking this edge, you're just going to shoot a crack across the window,” said Hetrick.

Other than the windshield, make sure to clear any ice around the wipers. Forcing the wipers to move can strip the threads that attach the wiper blade to the wiper arm.

Meanwhile, MidAmerican Energy says they are keeping an eye on the forecast but are not overly concerned about ice building up on powerlines.