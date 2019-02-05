State Auditor Rob Sand Discusses Iowa’s $4 Million Payout to Sexual Harassment Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The State Appeal Board voted 2 to 1 yesterday to pay two women more than $4 million for sexual harassment claims leveled against former Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison. The governor fired Jamison last March, but Jamison denies any wrong-doing.

State Auditor Rob Sand was the only dissenting vote on the board of appeals yesterday. He says the vote should be unanimous, and he believes the state should seek restitution from Jamison himself.

Sand joins Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to talk more about this.