Super Bowl Ad Targets Corn Syrup

The Super Bowl is an opportunity for companies to spend millions of dollars to get their products to millions of viewers. A Bud Light commercial has some farmers upset they are being targeted.

The commercial campaign during the Super Bowl from the Anheuser-Busch InBev company took the opportunity to point out a lack of corn syrup in Bud Light.

Mark Recker with the Iowa Corn Growers Association released a statement explaining his frustration, "As a family farmer, I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn in their Super Bowl ad as part of a marketing scheme to attack their competition."

Recker goes on to explain farmers grow corn that's used in more than 4,000 products and the attack hits home at a time when farmers are hurting because of challenging economic situations.

He asks the makers of Bud Light to support local corn farmers, "Please leave us out of the beer wars."

The commercial is also sparking online criticism with agriculture supporters taking videos of themselves pouring beer down the drain.