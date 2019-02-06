× Five Injured in Single Vehicle Crash on I-80 Near Waukee

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A single vehicle crash on I-80 over the noon hour sent five people to the hospital Wednesday, some with serious injuries.

The crash happened when a vehicle left the road from the eastbound lanes of I-80 just before the Grand Prairie Parkway exit to Waukee.

The Iowa State Patrol says all five people inside the vehicle were injured and have been transported to hospitals in Des Moines for treatment. The ages of the occupants have not been released.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is being investigated but poor weather and slick roads in the area may have played a role.