Iowa Man Wanted for Alleged Animal Torture of Ex-Roommate's Cat

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Police in three counties are trying to track down a man accused of torturing an animal and sending photos and videos of it to its owner.

Thirty-year-old Chad Toney allegedly broke into his former roommate’s home in Benton County and stole his cat. He proceeded to send the man photos showing the cat in the cold and him physically abusing it.

Investigators say the photos and videos are grounds for charges of burglary and animal abuse.

They aren’t sure if Toney is still in Benton County or in his hometown of Chelsea in Tama County. Toney is also wanted in Iowa County for multiple charges.

Investigators believe he’s currently driving a blue 2000 GMC.

Anyone who has seen Toney or the vehicle should call authorities immediately.

Do not approach him, he is considered dangerous.