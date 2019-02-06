× Man Faces Slew of Charges After Morning Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges following an early morning chase in the metro Wednesday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol incident report, a State Trooper tried to pull over 63-year-old Ricky Roberts on eastbound I-89/35 around 2:38 a.m. after noticing his vehicle’s registration was expired and the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license.

Roberts refused to pull his Jeep over and began throwing things from the vehicle. Investigators say he discarded marijuana and an open container of alcohol on his way to the east mixmaster.

He began traveling westbound on I-235 at 83 miles per hour. Roberts got off the interstate at the Euclid Ave. exit and pulled his vehicle on to the shoulder. Troopers were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Investigators found a knife in Roberts’ Jeep.

He is charged with eluding, OWI, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, open container, driving under suspension, no proof of financial liability, and littering.

Roberts also faces several traffic citations.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.