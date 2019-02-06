× Perry Voters Overwhelmingly Approve $6.5 Million School Bond

PERRY, Iowa — The Perry community said “yes” to a $6.5 million bond referendum Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Dallas County Auditor’s Office of Elections say the referendum passed with the approval of just over 89% of voters.

That money will be used to build a new gymnasium to be used for wrestling and other physical activities.

The bond would also pay for remodeling of the industrial tech classroom and automotive class labs at Perry High School. Both have not been upgraded since they were built about 50 years ago.

The industrial tech teacher says the expansion is needed to help students transition into the modern-day workforce.

“As you can see we move things around so I have a small engines class going on right now so we kind of have to move stuff to one side of the room while we do that, and then my next class will be an automotive class we’ve gotta move things around to be able to work on the cars more effectively. So with the new building we`re going to have eight bays instead of two and a half, there`ll be a separate small engines lab as well as an automotive lab so we don`t have to move those things around so we could more effectively teach,” said teacher Curt Cornelius.

The goal is to have the work complete by fall of 2020.