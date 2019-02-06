× Police: Facebook Tip Led to Arrest of Urbandale Man Trying to Convince 14-Year-old to Have Sex

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police have arrested an Urbandale man they say tried to entice a 14-year-old girl into having sex with him.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says they began investigating 20-year-old Joseph Itani after receiving a tip to the department’s Facebook page.

Police found enough evidence in their investigation for a charge of enticing away a minor to be leveled against Itani. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was not from Urbandale and they don’t believe she and Itani had any physical contact. They are continuing the investigation and looking into whether there are any other victims.

Itani is being held in the Polk County Jail.