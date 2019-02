Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- The top-ranked Southeast Polk wrestlers defeated Ankeny 57-17 on Wednesday to advance to the dual team state tournament.

After an early flurry from the Rams, Ankeny won via fall at heavyweight and 106 pounds. But SEP countered by winning eight of the final nine matches to win.

The dual team state tournament is next Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena.