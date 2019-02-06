Wintry Mix Headed to Iowa Overnight Into Thursday

No precipitation is falling this morning, but some roads are starting off icy. Slow down and use caution through the late morning as road crews continue to treat these icy conditions.

Another wave is on its way for tonight. A deep wave sitting across the western United States will move through the central US on Thursday. This will bring our next chance for a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow. The best chance for this will be overnight and early Thursday, however there is a chance for a light wintry mix just after the noon hour today.

As mentioned, the best chance for precipitation will be during the day on Thursday as that wave at the upper levels moves across Iowa. Our highest amounts of snow (3-6″) will fall over parts of far northern Iowa, while most of central Iowa will see snow accumulation between 1-3″. The highest impacts will be overnight and during the morning and lunchtime commute on Thursday. Not only will snow be falling, but the wind will be 15-25 mph from the northwest causing low visibility due to blowing snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to end before the noon hour on Thursday, but light flurries will continue to linger throughout the afternoon. The much colder air will move in on Friday. Morning wind chills will be 20-30° below zero.