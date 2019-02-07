× Iowa Mom Found Guilty of Baby Son’s Murder; Child Found Dead in Maggot-Infested Diaper

LE MARS, Iowa — A northeast Iowa mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty in the death of her baby son.

A Plymouth County jury found 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death Wednesday.

Her son, Sterling, was found dead in a child swing in August of 2017 in his parents’ Alta Vista apartment. He was wearing a maggot-infested diaper that investigators say he had been wearing for at least nine days. The child was four months old at the time of his death and weighed less than seven pounds.

Sterling’s father Zachary Koehn was convicted of the same charges back in November.

Both face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole.