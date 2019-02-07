Parts of Southern Iowa Hit With Severe Weather Threat Of Refreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Southern Iowa got hit with an ice storm Wednesday.

City crews were out working double time trying to keep roads safe. Having to plow more than 15 miles of city road with no plans to get into the residential areas until Friday.

“We are afraid if we plow off the slushy stuff that is on the top of the side streets that we are just going to get down to the ice, it will probably make them worse," Knoxville plow driver Kevin Delong said.

Some spots heading north on Highway 5 were slick and covered with a slushy mixture of snow and ice.

There is a threat of a refreeze on Friday.