South Side Des Moines Home Invasion Under Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an early morning home invasion on Des Moines’ south side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it happened at a home in the 500 block of Hart shortly after 5:00 a.m. Thursday. The victim told police she woke up to two men in her home demanding all her “stuff.” She said one of the men had a handgun and both were wearing masks.

The woman was not injured during the home invasion.

Police say the suspects fled the home and officers were not able to locate them.

The investigation into the incident continues.