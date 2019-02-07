Yet Another Winter Storm Brings Ice and Snow to Iowa Roads

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Kossuth County from noon today until 12 AM on Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central Iowa until 6 PM today. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for SE Iowa, including Wapello, Davis, and Appanoose County until 6 PM.

Another band of precipitation will move in during the mid to late morning hours, dropping some light snow in central Iowa and sleet in parts of SE Iowa. Not only will we see additional precipitation, but the wind is expected to pick up significantly by the late morning, gusting between 30 and 40 mph at times.

Visibility will be incredibly low through the early afternoon, especially in northern and southeastern parts of the state. The strong NW wind will also pull in colder air. Temperatures will fall from the lower teens into the single digits by the afternoon and evening. The added strong wind will make it feel 15 to 25° below zero throughout the overnight.

Stay tuned to the weather forecast throughout the next week. We have more chances for snow on Sunday and Tuesday.