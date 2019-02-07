× Wells Fargo Outages Causing Massive Headache for Customers Trying to Use Debit Cards, App

DES MOINES, Iowa — Customers of Wells Fargo are having problems accessing their accounts and the company is admitting it’s having issues with its online banking and mobile app.

The problem is keeping many customers from being able to use their debit cards and they’re expressing their frustration with the company online.

#WellsFargo what’s up??? In this day and age how can you have an entire system outage, not just customers but your employees don’t have access. What are you running this on?Windows Vista? #windowsvista #WellsFargodown — JasminG (@gokovja1) February 7, 2019

The company didn’t respond for hours to many customers’ complaints and finally posted an admission that something was wrong shortly after 8:00 a.m. CST.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

An hour later the company posted about the problem again, but offered no timetable on when it would be fixed.

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

We reached out to Steve Carlson, a VP of Corporate Communications for the region that includes Iowa, and he released the exact same information from Wells Fargo’s second tweet.