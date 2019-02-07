Wells Fargo Outages Causing Massive Headache for Customers Trying to Use Debit Cards, App
DES MOINES, Iowa — Customers of Wells Fargo are having problems accessing their accounts and the company is admitting it’s having issues with its online banking and mobile app.
The problem is keeping many customers from being able to use their debit cards and they’re expressing their frustration with the company online.
The company didn’t respond for hours to many customers’ complaints and finally posted an admission that something was wrong shortly after 8:00 a.m. CST.
An hour later the company posted about the problem again, but offered no timetable on when it would be fixed.
We reached out to Steve Carlson, a VP of Corporate Communications for the region that includes Iowa, and he released the exact same information from Wells Fargo’s second tweet.