Annual Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The annual Guns N' Hoses charity hockey game is back this weekend.

Des Moines police officers and firefighters will be back on the ice playing for a good cause.

The hockey game will take place Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Buccaneer Arena. Buccaneer Arena is located at 7201 Hickman Road in Urbandale.

All of the money raised will go to Easterseals Iowa and Camp Sunnyside.

Easterseals Iowa provides services to ensure all people with disabilities or special needs, and their families, have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in Iowa communities.