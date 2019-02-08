× Des Moines Homes and Garden Show Brings HGTV Celebrities to Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Homes and Gardens show brings thousands of vendors to guide people into new trends when renovating a space — and is giving Iowans a chance to take a break from the cold and think ahead to spring.

People can also get crafty with hands on workshops from AR Workshop Ankeny.

This year HGTV Bristol and Aubrey Marunde from “Flip or Flop Vegas” give presentations and answer questions about their TV show.

Chrs Lambton from HGTV “Going Yard” will also give presentations about his show and how to get the perfect yard.

The show is open on the following dates:

Thursday February 7 th – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday February 8 th – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday February 9 th – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday February 10th – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adult tickets ages 13+ cost $11.00 A child ticket ages 7-12 cost $4.00. People purchasing tickets online can save $2.

The Des Moines Homes and Gardens Show is located at the Iowa Events Center in Ballroom A and B.