× Humboldt Theater Giving Away Seats This Weekend

HUMBOLDT, Iowa- They’re giving away seats this weekend in Humboldt. The Humota Theater has been gifted some new and slightly used more modern seats.

So the old ones must go. Any not claimed this weekend will be taken by a salvage company. Most of the seats are already unbolted.

The theater has been in Humboldt for over 90 years, and was run by the Fridley Company, until the end of January.

“They were going to shut it down in September Fridley Theaters, were, they asked if anybody from the town or the City themselves would come step up and take over the theatre, said Chad Theesfeld, President of the Humota Theater Board. “Its the community that’s going to own this, it’s not any individual, so we are taking donations just for that reason just to keep it up and running. The major problem so far has just been all the hurdles involved with contracts, and paper work and getting insurance.

The Humota is closed now during the transition, but the Board hopes to re-open the single screen movie house, yet this month.

“They sold us equipment for $35,000, we’re going to get a large donation of the building itself once or 501c3 nonprofit is OK’d through the IRS,” said Theesfeld.

Seats will be given away Saturday 10-Noon, and Sunday 12-3pm.

The group is working to get contracts with movie distributors, so films can once again light up the screen here.

For more information about this effort check the Humota Theater Facebook Page.