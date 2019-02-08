Hy-Vee Launches Donation Campaign to Help Replenish Food Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The next time you get groceries, you can help feed Iowa families in need.

Hy-Vee has launched the "Feed the Need” campaign to help replenish food banks across eight states.

Customers at the register can round up their purchase to the next dollar or give any amount to donate to the cause. Hy-Vee officials say food banks have seen an influx of people in need of assistance over the past few weeks. Plus, February is a month food banks receive fewer donations.

“As of late, we've seen a lot more customers that actually need assistance, so food banks have less supplies than they've had in a long time. So yet again, [it is] another very important reason to come out, shop with us, help fill those pantries because then we're able to make that nice donation of $100,000. Help us fill those food banks back up for the people in need,” said Jen Kopriva, Ankeny Hy-Vee store director.