Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg Starts Presidential Tour in Ames

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa Caucus voting being a year away is bringing several presidential candidates to Iowa this month. Ten democrats are already in the running for president, and all have an eye on the Iowa Caucuses.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, kicked off his first visit to Iowa in Ames Friday morning.

The 36-year-old supports Medicare for all, an Equality for All Act, and the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal is a four-part program that supporters say would create 25 million jobs by way of a massive federally funded green-employment initiative.

“I just have a different stake in things. Everyone brings this unique experience and background,” Buttigieg said. “Mine is that of a millennial Midwestern mayor and war veteran who understands that the decisions made by politicians in Washington shape our lives and makes them better or worse."

Buttigieg's first visit involved more than a dozen stops around the state. He also has a house party in Johnston scheduled for Saturday.