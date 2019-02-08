Juvenile Charged with Animal Abuse in Des Moines for Allegedly Wrapping Cord Around Dog’s Muzzle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog is recovering after being saved from abuse at the hands of a juvenile in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League.

The ARL of Iowa says it assisted the Des Moines Police on a call of a dog in distress in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue on January 18th. When officers arrived they found a young dog in the home with its face swollen “four times the normal size”. The dog was covered in feces and its water bowl was full of blood.

The owner, a juvenile, had allegedly wrapped an electrical cord around the dog’s muzzle and then urinated on it. He has been charged with one count of neglect in juvenile court. His name is not being released.

The dog, nicknamed “Bennie” by the ARL, continues to receive treatment. The swelling on his muzzle took more than a week to decrease and still hasn’t gone all the way down. A scar on his muzzle shows where the cord was wrapped.

The Animal Rescue League is requesting donations to pay for Bennie’s care.

ARL of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin says Iowa’s laws don’t do enough to rehabilitate abusers in cases like this. He says lawmakers need to act to change that. He released a statement saying: