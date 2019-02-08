Love is in the Air: Win 2 VIP tickets to the Heart of Iowa Wedding Showcase
How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive 2 VIP tickets to the Heart of Iowa Wedding Showcase, plus a date night package which includes a dinner and a movie!
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Click here for more information about the Heart of Iowa Wedding Showcase