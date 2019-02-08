Oskaloosa Police Warn to Avoid Leaving Cars Unlocked Running in the Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Oskaloosa police are warning people not to leave their cars unlocked and running in the cold.

Police say two cars were stolen Thursday in Oskaloosa.

In a social media post, the Oskaloosa Police Department said, "We had TWO vehicles stolen yesterday in the City. Please...Help yourself out by securing your vehicle properly. Be cognizant that there are people around who look for vehicles running and unsecured. A locked door is important. Most of the vehicles stolen locally have been unlocked, running vehicles. Please DON'T BE A VICTIM!"

They say you can avoid becoming a victim by locking all doors, keeping valuables out of sight, avoid parking in isolated spots, and never leave a spare key in the vehicle.