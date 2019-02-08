× Police: Man Assaulted Pregnant Girlfriend, Tried to Keep Her Confined

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and wouldn’t let her leave their south side home Thursday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mathew Levine is charged with domestic abuse/assault, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Levine’s arrest stems from an incident that happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Rose Ave. Levine is accused of confining his pregnant girlfriend to a bathroom during an argument and physically keeping her from leaving several times.

The woman was able to get out of the bathroom and ran from the home, but Levine chased her, grabbing her phone and throwing it as she tried to call 911. She was able to get the phone back and locked herself in her car and called police.

Levine ran from the scene but officers tracked him down quickly and he was taken into custody.