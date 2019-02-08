Ritchie Valens Memorabilia Reportedly Stolen in Clear Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -- Last weekend, someone did more than celebrate rock and roll history in Clear Lake. They stole some of it, too.

The annual "Winter Dance Party" was held last weekend at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. The event honors the concert played there by "The Big Bopper," Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens, just hours before their deaths in 1959.

Valens' family says someone stole a collection of photos and memorabilia from them during the weekend.

The memorabilia was being displayed at a Best Western conference room near the Surf Ballroom. The family says it doesn't know what the photos are worth. They just want them back.