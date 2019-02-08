× Wells Fargo Woes Continue; Employees Report Paychecks Not Deposited

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wells Fargo continues to have problems providing customers access to their accounts through online banking and it now appears the issue is affecting some of its own employees – who did not receive their paychecks in direct deposit Friday.

The company issued statements via Twitter Thursday after widespread complaints that customers could not access their accounts through online banking and apps, and that their debit cards were not working.

Wells Fargo said an issue at one of their facilities caused a power shutdown.

We’re experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance. We’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Thursday night the company posted that the issue was not related to cybersecurity and anyone who experienced fees because of the issues would have those fees reversed.

We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 8, 2019

Friday morning, some Wells Fargo employees reached out the Channel 13 to let us know their paychecks, which were supposed to be deposited directly into their accounts, did not go through.

We asked Steve Carlson, a VP of Corporate Communications for the region that includes Iowa, about the issue and he sent us this statement, “As a result of the process to restore systems yesterday, some transactions and balances were not reflected in online banking or ATMs earlier today. The transactions were processed normally, and customers and team members can use their accounts with confidence.”

The company has not released a timetable on when the initial problem will be resolved.