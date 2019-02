Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake got a team-high 22 points from Nick McGlynn, and the Bulldogs held off in-state rival UNI on Saturday, 83-77.

Drake wore their throwback uniforms on a night that the 1969 Final Four team was honored on the court at the Knapp Center. Four players scored in double figures for the Dogs, who move to 7-5 in the MVC.

UNI was led by A.J. Green's 19. The Panthers drop to 5-7 in league play.