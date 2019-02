Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A former Marshalltown teacher will spend 11 years in a federal prison for child pornography charges.

Glen Sedlacek, 68, told police he collected pornographic images of children between March 2013 to May 2017. He distributed images in February 2017.

Sedlacek will also serve five years of supervised release, following his release. He will be required to register as sex offender.

Sedlacek worked as a teacher in Marshalltown for 31 years.