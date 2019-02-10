× $2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Bought at Burlington Hy-Vee

CLIVE, Iowa — This winter just got a lot better for one shopper at a Burlington supermarket.

The Iowa Lottery says someone who bought a ticket at the Burlington Hy-Vee won $2 million in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

That person came within one number of winning the $223 million jackpot. The ticket matched the first five numbers but did not match the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option to the purchase. This multiplied the prize to $2 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 1-2-3-7-39 and Powerball 25. The Burlington ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize. No one matched all the numbers to win the jackpot.

It is the second time in a month that a million dollar ticket was purchased in the state.