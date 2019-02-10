× Police: Missing Teen Has Been Located

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says Trenton Dunlap has been located.

They reported that Dunlap, 15, had disappeared Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. He was located Sunday afternoon.

Before he was found, he was last seen wearing a red coat and black sweatpants. They were worried because they say he was not dressed for the weather.

Police initially reported that it was possible he was driving a blue 2008 Chevy Silverado 1500 with black fenders and an Iowa license plate numbered BWC 894.

Information about how and where he was found has not yet been released.