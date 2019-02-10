× Insiders February 10, 2019: Rob Sand Talks IFA Sexual Harassment Settlements, Sen. Zach Nunn Discusses Upcoming Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dave Jamison’s tenure as head of the Iowa Finance Authority has been a $4 million disaster.

Two women who Jamison sexually harassed as their boss at the Iowa Finance Authority — according to the state’s investigation — will get $4.15 million dollars in settlements. The Iowa Finance Authority will pay.

The State Appeal Board voted 2 to 1 to approve those settlements. The dissenting vote was State Auditor Rob Sand. He wanted to delay the vote so that the settlements would require Jamison to personally pay.

Sand joins the show to talk about what he thinks is a major unanswered question from this investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Sand's name comes up frequently when talking about which Democrats will run against Joni Ernst for the U.S. Senate. Here are Sand's thoughts on whether he is considering a 2020 Senate run.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sen. Zach Nunn of Bondurant discusses the Iowa Finance Authority sexual harassment settlements, sports gambling in Iowa, abortion legislation and possible changes to the nominating process for the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

African-Americans are twice as likely to get Alzheimer's as others. A caregiver advocate who lost her mother to the disease explains why she thinks this is such an issue for African-Americans.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zach Nunn returns to answer questions for this week's Quick Six.