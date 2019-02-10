Weather Related Delays and Closings

One Person Dead in Highway 34 Crash West of Creston

Posted 6:38 pm, February 10, 2019, by

UNION COUNTY, Iowa -- The heavy snow falling throughout the state caused a number of crashes.  One crash was fatal.

The patrol says one person died in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Highway 34. It happened just west of Creston at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to 30 crashes from 5 a.m. Sunday morning until noon. The Des Moines Police Department officers responded to 29 crashes Sunday between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.