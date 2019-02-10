× Police Investigating Death of Woman Found at Marshalltown Business

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of an adult female who was found deceased at a Marshalltown business Sunday.

Marshalltown police say they received a report at 11:05 a.m. Sunday of an “unattended death” at a business located at 19 South Center Street.

The cause of the death has not been determined and is under investigation.

The name of the deceased person has not been released, pending notification of family.

If you have information pertaining to the investigation, contact Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper by calling 641-754-5771 or email at mtupper@marshalltown-ia.gov

The Marshall County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab and the Marshall County Medical Examiner are assisting the Marshalltown Police Department with this investigation.