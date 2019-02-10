Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Speaking in Des Moines Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is the next Democratic presidential candidate to visit Des Moines.

The congresswoman will speak at a reception hosted by the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines Sunday night.

That event starts at 7 p.m. at the Machinist Hall at 2000 Walker Street.

Another presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is also in Iowa Sunday. After officially launching her 2020 presidential bid Saturday, Warren will make stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport.

Sen. Cory Booker was the latest candidate to make a campaign stop in Des Moines. He spoke Saturday night to about 500 people at the Des Moines Social Club.