Ugh, More Snow? Iowans say Embracing Winter is all About Attitude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you have lived in Iowa long enough, you know winter can drag on for what seems like forever.

"There's only 39 days until spring, but it's not like I'm counting," laughs Catherine Dreiss.

In order to keep the cabin fever and winter blues at bay, some say it all comes down to your attitude.

"I got up and looked outside and realized we had a couple inches of snow and I got excited and said I'm going to go play in it. It's really peaceful too," Katie Paulson says. The snow isn't fazing others who live in the Sherman Hill neighborhood either. Angelic Abrahamson says shoveling is the one part of winter weather she doesn't mind.

"I'll shovel all day and all night long as long as I don`t have to put up with any kind of cold," Abrahamson says.

More measurable snow fall is in the forecast this week meaning shovels across Central Iowa will be put to good use; but if you have lived in Iowa long enough you know your attitude about the weather can change just as fast as the forecast.

"I'm going to take it one day at a time," says Paulson. "I'm enjoying it right now so I'm just going to ride that wave."