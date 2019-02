Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday morning.

Des Moines police officers went to the First American Bank located at 4729 Southwest 9th Street around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money. He had a handgun. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. The case remains under investigation.