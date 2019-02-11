Snow Expected to Continue in Central Iowa Monday Night

IOWA — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Central and Eastern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Iowa. Snow will continue to fall tonight, with the heaviest snow across southeast Iowa right up to the Des Moines Metro. 4 to 6″ looks to be likely with some pockets of locally heavier amounts. The heaviest snow will fall between 6 and 10 PM. Lighter amounts of 1 to 3” in Northwest to North Central Iowa. The snow will taper off after midnight to just some flurries. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s overnight.

A strong area of low pressure center will cross Missouri tonight bringing a band of heavy snow on the northwest side of the low pressure right through Central and Southeast Iowa. The strongest forcing will move through between 6 and 10 PM.

The snow is expected to end by very early Tuesday morning, but the wind will pick up on the back side of the low, so blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility may be an issue. Gusts will get up over 30 mph out of the northwest Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall through the day to the teens by evening and single digits early on Wednesday. The end of the work week brings the possibility of more snow on Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the teens for next weekend.