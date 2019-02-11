Iowa State Fair to Require Credit Option in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fair says it is time its vendors catch up with the times, and that means accepting credit cards as an option at all stands.

The state fair sent a letter to former vendors this week informing them that beginning in 2020, they will be required to accept credit cards along with cash. The state fair says this is part of a multi-year transition process that vendors have known was coming.

A fair spokesperson says this is about bringing the fair into the 21st century. They admit that this will increase costs for some vendors, but the fair says those vendors will have flexibility in how they pay for transaction fees or avoid them.

"We're going to be watching prices and the vendors are going to be implementing the system as they can, so it's sort of like shopping locally. Some of those vendors do incentives, some discounts or they set limits on how much you have to pay to get that. That may be what some of our vendors are able to do as well," said Mindy Williamson of the Iowa State Fair.

In 2014 the Iowa State Fair briefly considered a plan to go cashless but abandoned that after criticism.