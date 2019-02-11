Jefferson Man Who Sexually Assaulted Little Sister Avoids Prison Time

SCORES: State Dual Wrestling Tournament
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa -- A Jefferson man who sexually assaulted his sister will avoid prison time but must register as a sex offender.

On Monday, a judge accepted Noah Exline's guilty plea to one count of indecent contact with a child. He received a two-year suspended prison sentence, fines, and probation. Exline was originally charged with seven counts of second-degree sex abuse against his younger sister, Paige Exline.

Noah and Paige's father James Exline also molested her between June 2016 and April 2017. He is currently a 75-year prison sentence.

Paige and her cousin Shakiah Cockerham died in a fire set by Noah's step brother and James' son Patrick Thompson. He is serving a sentence of life in prison for first-degree murder and arson.

