Police Release Name of Woman Who Died in Crash Near Creston

Posted 10:34 pm, February 11, 2019

UNION COUNTY, Iowa -- Police released the name of a southern Iowa woman who died in a crash caused by slick conditions southwest of Creston.

Police say 66-year-old Merna Padilla-King was struck by a car driven by 21-year-old Emily Haidsiak Sunday around 1 p.m.

Haidsiak lost control on a patch of snow and slush on Highway 34, crossed the center line, and struck Padilla-King head on. Padilla-King died at the scene.

Haidsiak and her infant passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

