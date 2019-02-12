× 1 on 1 with Cory Booker: His Vegan Life, Iowa Family and Goals

DES MOINES, Iowa — New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, has a milestone ahead of him. And it’s not just trying to become the next president.

He turns 50 on April 27th. Booker said he has already committed to his health as he prepares for this upcoming landmark by eating vegan. It is actually a lifestyle choice he made nearly 30 years ago when he played sports.

Booker got bumped off his college football team at Stanford, which he said he later used as motivation in his career.

He used a whiteboard to lay out his goals for the future and now celebrates the family he has in Iowa (relatives previously settled in the former town of Buxton) as he gets ready to compete in the state’s cherished Caucuses.

Booker previously came to Iowa last October when he campaigned for Fourth District Democratic Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten.