Clarke County Farmer Allegedly Starved 40 Cattle to Death

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa -- Charges are pending against a southern Iowa farmer accused of starving dozens of cattle to death.

Sheriff Rob Kovacevich says he was called to a Clarke County farm about four miles west of Osceola on Friday. When he arrived, the sheriff found around 40 cattle dead.

Officials called local and state veterinarians for assistance.

The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Animal Industry Bureau was made aware of the situation over the weekend.

In response to a request by Channel 13, the department issued a statement on the case. It reads, in part, “Based on information from the Sheriff, it appears that the livestock producer had been failing to adequately feed his cattle, which likely resulted in fatalities. We are working with local law enforcement to ensure the cattle are currently being fed and cared for, and will be going forward. We have also asked the Attorney General’s office to communicate to the county attorney that he should evaluate filing criminal charges in this matter, given the severity of the circumstances.”

A District Veterinarian with the department is visiting the site daily to see to the health of the remaining animals.

The farmer's name has not been released.