‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Breaks Des Moines Civic Center Box Office Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A box office record was broken at the Des Moines Civic Center this past weekend.

Des Moines Performing Arts says the first national tour of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" grossed over $1,975,473. That breaks the civic center's previous eight-performance week record by more than $600,000. The record was previously held by "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," which grossed $1,342,003 in 2016.

It is also more than the show made on the Great White Way. According to The Broadway League, "Dear Evan Hansen" brought in $1.2 million last week in New York.

"Dear Evan Hansen" won the 2017 Tony Award for best musical. The main character copes with severe social anxiety and ends up fabricating a relationship with a fellow student who took his own life.

The cast also found a creative way to connect with the audience here in Des Moines during the stop.

One of the show's biggest songs is "You Will Be Found." Based on that line, the touring cast creates a mosaic for each city it visits with photos of local people.

“That is kind of the theme of this mosaic, is to have a very unique experience in each of the cities, so there are literally hundreds if not thousands of photos that will be seen in our lobby and on a poster that was created especially for Des Moines,” said Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts.