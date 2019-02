SIOUX CITY, Iowa – In true rock and roll fashion – perennial Midwest 80s tribute band Hairball didn’t let a little unexpected fire stop their show.

The band was performing in Sioux City last Friday when a spark from a pyrotechnic ignited the hair of guitarist and singer Bobby Jensen, while the band was performing a ‘KISS’ song.

Jensen kept on rocking and let the crew take care of fire.

That’s so metal.

Hairball will be back in Iowa February 22nd, performing in Spencer.