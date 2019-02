Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Winter Wellness Getaway is an upcoming 2-day conference taking place in Grinnell to educate participants on ways to improve their overall mental and physical well-being. The conference will cover over 25 different topics centered around exercise, nutrition, relaxation and inspiration.

Holly Pettlon, the wellness specialist lead at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center, sits down with Channel 13's Megan Reuther to preview the conference.