House Still Working Through USMCA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is not yet an agreement on the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The bill is signed by all three nations but needs approval from the U.S. House and Senate.

Pelosi says USMCA is probably an easier trade deal to come to agreement on but they are not there yet.

She says she wants issues like workers' rights, environment, and prescription drug prices to be central to the agreement. The overarching issue is enforcement.

Pelosi says, "You can have the best language on any subject in a bill, but if you don't have the enforcement provisions very strongly spelled out, not as a sidebar, not as a side letter, but central to the treaty, then there's a problem."

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley claims what Democrats want can be accomplished through those side letters.

Pelosi says Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has been accommodating and available for House members. Adding committees will start sessions soon to see what is in the deal and how they can support it.