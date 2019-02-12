× ‘Most, If Not All,’ of Mueller Report Should Go Public Former US Attorney Eric Holder Says in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder previewed themes of a possible presidential campaign Tuesday at Drake University in Des Moines by calling President Donald Trump’s administration “rife with corruption” and saying the public deserves to know the findings of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election.

"I think that given the nature of what Bob Mueller has investigated into whether or not a foreign power actually had an impact on the 2016 presidential election, that the default should be to share more with the public not less," Holder told reporters at Drake University Tuesday, "...taking out grand jury information, national security information. I would hope that (Trump's nominee) Attorney General (William) Barr would share most if not all of the report."

Holder spoke before about 125 Drake law students, faculty and guests Tuesday afternoon. He reminded the audience that he traveled through Iowa in 2007 on behalf of "my friend, Barack Obama, who pulled off an upset win the Iowa Caucuses."

During his half hour speech that he read from a TelePrompTer, Holder lamented that too many Americans still face discrimination, income inequality, racial disparity and tension between law enforcement and the African-American community.

And he chided the current president, "We should be dissatisfied with an administration rife with corruption, stunning incompetence and shameful intolerance."

Holder told reporters that he is getting close to a decision about whether to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. He said he would reach that decision in the next month or "maybe less than that."

Tuesday night Holder shared a stage with former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Marsha Ternus at an event with the Harkin Institute where he discussed voting rights.